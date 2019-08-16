NBA News Roundup, Friday, August 16th: DeMarcus Cousins potentially ruled out for the season, L.A. Clippers complete veteran signing and more

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a knee injury ahead of the new season

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, although teams around the league still have plenty of time to make further changes to their roster. Several notable free agents such as Jeremy Lin, Jamal Crawford, and Carmelo Anthony remain available, while big names such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Love continue to be linked with a trade.

So, with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 16.

DeMarcus Cousins suffers another injury setback

DeMarcus Cousins joined up with the Lakers earlier this summer after spending a season with the Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered more than his fair share of injuries over the past 24 months, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the former All-Star has suffered yet another setback ahead of the new season, and could be set to miss the entire campaign:

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN, putting his availability for next season in jeopardy.

Cousins ruptured his Achilles during the 2017-18 campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans and didn't return until more than 12 months later. He spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 30 regular-season appearances.

After overcoming a potentially career-ending injury, the 29-year-old then suffered a quad injury during the first round of the postseason. However, Cousins defied expectations to return during the NBA Finals and was particularly impressive in Game 2 as he recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in July and was expected to compete for a starting spot with JaVale McGee.

