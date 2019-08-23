NBA News Roundup, Friday, August 23rd: Former NBA Champion working out with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat want to trade for second star and more

Could Marreese Speights end the Lakers' shortage at center?

The 2019-20 NBA season is just two months away, and the forthcoming campaign is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in memory. While few expect the Toronto Raptors to repeat their championship heroics, the East continues to improve and the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be among the contenders.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors' recent Western dominance looks over following the departures of Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and DeMarcus Cousins, while the Houston Rockets will be confident after pulling off a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.

Teams looking to contend can also make further free-agent additions ahead of the season, while the likes of Steven Adams and Kevin Love could be made available via trade. So, with plenty going on, here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for August 23rd.

#1 Jimmy Butler was told that the Miami Heat would be 'aggressive' in their pursuit of a second star

Jimmy Butler left a title-contending Sixers side to join the Heat

In perhaps the most surprising move of free agency, Jimmy Butler swapped the Philadelphia 76ers for the Miami Heat. Butler was expected to play a vital role in the Sixers attempts to win a title, although the All-Star was swayed after meeting with a Miami franchise that faces an annual struggle to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Heat have promised Butler that they will pursue a second star:

The Heat pitched Butler on becoming the first established star to join the current roster, with the understanding the organization would be aggressive in trying to add another, according to a league source.

Since adding Butler in free agency, the Heat have been linked with a number of stars such as Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. They also explored a potential trade for Russell Westbrook before his move to Houston.

