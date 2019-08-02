×
NBA News Roundup, Friday, August 2nd: Lance Stephenson set for China move, LeBron James out to silence his doubters and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
02 Aug 2019

LeBron James is determined to prove his doubters wrong
LeBron James is determined to prove his doubters wrong

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to plenty of blockbuster moves. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi LeonardKyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 campaign is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and additional offseason moves are likely in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 2nd.

Patrick Patterson agrees to buyout with the OKC Thunder; will join the LA Clippers

Patrick Patterson spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder
Patrick Patterson spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder's summer exodus appears set to continue as Patrick Patterson has agreed to a buyout. Back in June, the 30-year-old opted into the final-year of his deal, although ESPN is reporting that the Thunder and Patterson have now agreed to part ways:

The Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Patrick Patterson have agreed to a buyout. Once his $5.7 million deal clear waivers this week, Patterson's intention is to sign with the LA Clippers

Following an impressive spell with the Toronto Raptors, Patterson joined the Thunder back in 2017. The small forward was expected to be part of Billy Donovan’s starting line-up, although Carmelo Anthony’s arrival on the eve of the 17/18 campaign relegated Patterson to the bench. And, despite Melo leaving last summer, Patterson continued to struggle for form and fitness, averaging less than 15 minutes per contest.

Patterson joins the influx of talent that has left Oklahoma City over the past month, with Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant all heading to contending teams.




