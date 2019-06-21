NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 21st: Lakers and Celtics want Nikola Vucevic, Zion Williamson headlines NBA draft and more

Will Nikola Vucevic link up with AD and LeBron in Los Angeles?

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 21st.

Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft

Zion Williamson is the most exciting player coming into the NBA since LeBron James back in 2003

Zion Williamson entered the 2019 Draft as perhaps the most exciting player since LeBron James back in 2003, and it was no surprise when the New Orleans Pelicans took him with the first overall pick. Moments after being picked, Zion was full of praise for his mother:

I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think I’d be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her. … She put her dreams aside for mine. She always looked out for her family and friends before herself.

During a dominant season with Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, also shooting nearly 70% from the field. The teenager amazed college basketball fans with his combination of power, speed, and agility, and he is expected to quickly become one of the NBA's biggest stars.

Following the Anthony Davis trade, Zion will now form part of an exciting young Pelicans roster that includes Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram.

