NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 28th: Kevin Durant could join the Dallas Mavericks, Kemba Walker heading to the Boston Celtics and more

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 28.

As an impending free agent, Kemba Walker has been linked with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the All-Star is set to sign a long-term deal with the Boston Celtics:

Walker, a three-time All-Star, is expected to be offered a four-year, $141 million contract from the Celtics -- a deal that he's increasingly likely to accept, league sources say.

Wojnarowski's report states that Charlotte ownership is unwilling to give Walker anywhere near the super max deal that he is eligible to sign after being named to the All-NBA Third Team. Walker had previously discussed taking less money to remain with the team that drafted him back in 2011, although he now seems set to move on.

Walker will replace the outgoing Kyrie Irving as Boston's new starting point guard, and the Celtics will be hopeful that the 29-year-old can put up similar numbers to the 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game that he averaged during the 18-19 campaign.

