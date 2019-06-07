×
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 7th: Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Warriors injury update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
25   //    07 Jun 2019, 15:58 IST

Kevin Durant is once again among the headlines

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie IrvingKawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 7th.

Nets remain hopeful of signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Celtics this summer

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be among this summer's most coveted free agents, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Brooklyn Nets remain hopeful of landing both All-Stars:

Boston guard Kyrie Irving -- who is expected to become a free agent - and Brooklyn have a strong mutual interest, league sources tell ESPN. The Nets have $46 million in salary-cap space to sign two maximum contract free agents, which would include Brooklyn's dream scenario of luring Irving and Golden State's Kevin Durant to the franchise, league sources said.
The Knicks are pursuing the same partnership, but league sources say that Irving's interest in the Nets has increased and Brooklyn has emerged as a serious contender to attract Irving. The Nets could keep restricted free agent guard D'Angelo Russell on a max -- or near max -- deal to play with a free agent star too.

Most experts believe that the Nets are the front-runners for Irving's signature, although Kevin Durant has been backed to head to the Knicks.

Contact Us