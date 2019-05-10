×
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 10th: LeBron James' Lakers future in doubt, Kevin Durant injury update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    10 May 2019, 16:36 IST

LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers has been called into question
LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers has been called into question

After a slow start, the 2019 postseason has caught fire over the past week. The Houston Rockets have a real shot at finally ending the Golden State Warriors' dominance, while the Milwaukee Bucks are on course for a titanic matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals with either the Toronto Raptors or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is just weeks away, and struggling teams are desperate to land either Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. The futures of upcoming free agents such as Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving have also yet to be determined.

On that note, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 10th.

Adam Silver wants more females in the NBA

The officials in the NBA consistent nearly entirely of males
The officials in the NBA consistent nearly entirely of males

Coaching staffs and officiating teams in the NBA continue to be dominated by males and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has once again expressed his desire to see more women enter the league. Speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, Silver revealed his thoughts on why more women roles in the NBA are long overdue:

It's an area, frankly, where I've acknowledged that I'm not sure how it was that it remained so male-dominated for so long. Because it's an area of the game where physically, certainly, there's no benefit to being a man, as opposed to a woman, when it comes to refereeing.
Going forward, it should be roughly 50-50 of new officials entering in the league. Same for coaches, by the way. We have a program, too. There's no reason why women shouldn't be coaching men's basketball.

Notable females in the NBA currently include Kelly Krauskopf (Pacers assistant GM), and Becky Hammon (Spurs assistant). However, there is plenty of room for more female faces in the league, and Adam Silver looks intent on achieving his goal.

