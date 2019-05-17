×
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 17th: Zion Williamson 'excited to play for Pelicans', Chicago Bulls want Terry Rozier and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    17 May 2019, 16:41 IST

Zion Williamson's Pelicans future has already been subjected to much debate
Zion Williamson's Pelicans future has already been subjected to much debate

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 17th.

Zion's stepdad says his son is 'excited' about a future with the Pelicans

Williamson is projected to be the first pick of the upcoming 2019 draft
Williamson is projected to be the first pick of the upcoming 2019 draft

Entering the NBA lottery, the New Orleans Pelicans had just a 6% chance of landing the number one pick. However, fortune was on the Pelicans' side, as the franchise managed to pick up their first number one pick since 2012.

The Pelicans are expected to use their pick on Duke sensation Zion Williamson, yet rumors have emerged that Williamson could resist a move to the franchise. However, appearing on ESPN Baton Rouge, Zion's stepfather declared that the teenager was excited about the prospect of linking up with the Pelicans:

We're excited (about coming to New Orleans). We're excited about that. And you said about returning to Duke ... there has been a lot of speculation, but that is nothing that we have even considered.
I spoke with Coach Gentry the other night and we met with, David Griffin, and then I spoke with him again last night. We had a great conversation and we're excited about the prospects of coming down there and getting settled and looking for a place to stay and all of these good things.

The Pelicans finished the 18/19 season with a 33-49 record, and Anthony Davis is believed to be still looking to exit the franchise.

