NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 24th: Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler to the Lakers? All-NBA First Team announced and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    24 May 2019, 18:30 IST

James Harden has made the All-NBA First Team for a third straight year
James Harden has made the All-NBA First Team for a third straight year

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 24th.

All-NBA teams named; Antetokounmpo and Harden headline First Team

Antetokounmpo and Harden received the most votes
Antetokounmpo and Harden received the most votes

The 2018-19 All-NBA First Team has been announced, with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden both unanimous picks.

It is Antetokounmpo's first All-NBA First Team honor, while Harden has now made the First Team in three consecutive seasons -- and five overall. The remaining places were rounded out by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, this year's All-NBA Second Team consists of Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving - and is perhaps the strongest second unit in history.

LeBron James missed a career-high 27 games through injury, although he has still landed a spot on the Third Team. This ties the NBA record for the most All-NBA selections, as James' 15 take him level with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Russell Westbrook also found a spot after averaging a triple-double for a third consecutive season, and there were also places for Blake Griffin, Rudy Gobert, and Kemba Walker.

Tags:
NBA James Harden NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Contact Us