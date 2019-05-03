NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 3rd: Anthony Davis to join the Knicks, Popovich wants Rudy Gay to re-sign and more

Anthony Davis is being linked with a summer move to the New York Knicks

After a somewhat modest showing in round one, the 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Houston Rockets are embroiled in a bitter grudge series against a Warriors team looking to win a third consecutive championship, whereas the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks may need seven games to decide a winner.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is less than two months away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many have labeled as the most promising teenager to enter the NBA since LeBron James.

A number of the NBA's biggest free agents will also be up for grabs in the coming months, and with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for May 3rd.

#1 New York Knicks among the favorites to sign Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks

After a failing to force a move away from the Pelicans back in February, Anthony Davis is expected to be traded this summer. The All-Star has just one-year remaining on his current deal, and Dan Favale is reporting that the Knicks may emerge as serious contenders for Davis' signature:

Luckily for the Knicks, they are, perhaps inexplicably, considered near-locks to land not one but two superstars - most likely Kevin Durant (player option) and Kyrie Irving (player option). Bagging one or both of them instantly ushers the Knicks to the forefront of the Anthony Davis sweepstakes - provided their draft position doesn't bomb during the lottery.

Davis has spent his entire career with the New Orleans franchise, although during his tenure with the Pelicans, he has featured in the playoffs just twice.

In addition to the Knicks' apparent interest in Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are also expected to make major offers in the coming weeks.

