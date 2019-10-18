NBA News Roundup, Friday, Oct 18: Bradley Beal commits to the Washington Wizards, Steph Curry believes the Warriors can contend and more

Bradley Beal is set to stay with the Washington Wizards

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway next week, and a host of teams will be hoping to contend following a chaotic offseason. The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, and L.A. Clippers all made notable additions, and there will be no shortage of drama on the court over the next 7 months.

Meanwhile, notable names such as Carmelo Anthony remain without a team ahead of the new season, and plenty of players could be on the move in the coming weeks. So, with the NBA season quickly approaching, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 18th.

#3 Bradley Beal signs two-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards

Heading into the new season, Bradley Beal had been among the names linked with a trade. The All-Star had previously stated that he was in no rush to sign an extension with the Washington Wizards, and many had speculated that he could request a trade due to the Wizards' ongoing troubles.

Nevertheless, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Beal has decided to pledge his future to the franchise by signing a new two-year contract:

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to extend his deal for two years on a $72 million maximum contract, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Thursday morning. Beal's extension, which will begin with the 2021-22 season, includes a player option for 2022-23

Beal's commitment to the Wizards comes as somewhat of a surprise as the likes of the Miami Heat had been strongly linked with an impending move. However, the 26-year-old's decision to stay is a significant boost to a Wizards team that is facing another difficult season.

