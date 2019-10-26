NBA News Roundup, Friday, Oct 25: Derrick Rose's minutes will be limited despite impressive start, Isaiah Thomas injury update and more

Derrick Rose has started the new season in excellent form

The 2019-20 season got underway earlier this week, and basketball fans have already had the chance to see all 30 teams in action. Teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have impressed over the first few days of action, while the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers appear set for a difficult season.

While the opening week of action continues to dominate the headlines, there is still plenty happening off the court. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are believed to be among the teams on the lookout for further additions in the coming weeks, while Carmelo Anthony is among the notable names looking for a route back to the NBA.

So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 25th.

#1 Pistons will continue to limit Derrick Rose's minutes despite his impressive start to the season

When Derrick Rose joined the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal during the offseason, few expected the 2011 MVP to be among the team's best performers. Nevertheless, Rose has been excellent during Detroit's opening two games, and many have called for the 31-year-old to be installed into the starting lineup.

However, head coach Dwane Casey told James Edwards III of The Athletic that Rose is unlikely to get more game time:

I got to watch his minutes. I try to keep his minutes around 27, 28. That limits us to what we can do with him. I know it seems like we’re getting him out pretty quick, but we have to monitor his minutes. If it’s tight or close, we may fudge the numbers a little bit, but for the most part, we’re going to keep it around that number each night

Over his two appearances for the Pistons, Rose has averaged 22.5 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 63% from the field.

