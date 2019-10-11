NBA News Roundup, Friday, October 11th: Update on Jaylen Brown's future with the Celtics, Trae Young believes he can be an All-Star and more

Jaylen Brown's future with the Celtics is in doubt

The 2019-20 NBA season is now less than two weeks away and teams around the league are busy preparing for opening night. Young players are currently getting the chance to impress during the preseason as teams finalize their rosters ahead of the new season, although plenty of veterans remain available on the open market.

The likes of Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith remain without a team, while big names such as Chris Paul are reportedly available via trade. Due to this, plenty could happen ahead of opening night, and here we will take a look at all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 11th.

#1 Jaylen Brown hires an agent ahead of extension talks but remains focused on the upcoming season

Jaylen Brown is reportedly looking to sign a near-max contract extension

Jaylen Brown will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and recent reports have suggested that the 22-year-old is looking to sign a max deal. Up until this point in his career, Brown had not signed with an agent, although Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe is reporting that Brown has hired Jason Glushon ahead of his upcoming contract negotiations.

Glushon represents notable names around the league such as Al Horford - who left the Boston Celtics for Philadelphia over the summer. Nevertheless, despite the rumors surrounding his future, Brown says he is fully focused on the upcoming season:

"I think just coming out and playing basketball is all I’m concerned with. The media, the headlines, the articles that are being written about it, I think that’s more of a distraction more than anything. I’m just focused on basketball.

Brown has been with the Celtics since 2016 and the forward was among the standout players during the 2018 playoffs. Brown's production was down last season, although his numbers could get a boost as he attempts to earn a maximum deal.

