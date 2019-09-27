NBA News Roundup, Friday, September 27th: Steven Adams set to remain with Oklahoma City Thunder, Wizards not worried about losing Bradley Beal and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 27 Sep 2019, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Steven Adams set to remain with the Thunder?

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, although plenty could still happen ahead of opening night. Big names such as Kevin Love and Chris Paul continue to be linked with trades, and the Miami Heat are believed to be among the teams eager to make a major move.

Meanwhile, experienced individuals such as Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith remain available as free agents, and it possible that a team could bring them in after training camp. So, with the potential for plenty to happen over the coming weeks, here is all the latest NBA news you need to know for September 27th.

#1 Washington Wizards believe Bradley Beal is still committed to the team

Bradley Beal's future with the Washington Wizards has been called into question

The Washington Wizards offered Bradley Beal a new contract extension earlier this summer, although the All-Star recently revealed that he 'hasn't even thought about' re-signing. Beal's comments led to increased speculation that he could be traded this season, although according to NBC Sports Washington, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard is not worried about the prospect of losing his prized asset:

We have until October 21st. I think it's up to him, whenever he wants to make a decision on that. I haven't been worrying about it all... Knowing that he has two more years under contract with us is valuable information. I take my cues on how he's interacting. He has shown time and time again how committed he is to D.C.

Beal has been named as an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, and the 26-year-old is quickly establishing himself as one of the best guards in the NBA.

During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Beal is under contract until 2021, and he has until October 21 to sign a max contract extension worth $111 million over three years.

1 / 3 NEXT