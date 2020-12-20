NBA News Roundup: 'He's been committed since he's been here' Stephen Silas on James Harden's mindset as Houston Rockets prepare to hunker down

One of the biggest stories of this NBA offseason has obviously been the trade rumors surrounding James Harden. The 2018 MVP had initially told the Houston Rockets that he wants to join Brooklyn Nets to unite with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. James Harden arrived late to the Rockets’ training camp and was instead pictured partying in various LA nightclubs. In the latest edition of the NBA News Roundup, we look at Houston Rockets’ coach Stephen Silas' recent interview where he claimed the trade rumors surrounding their biggest star are not a distraction.
NBA News Roundup: “Committed” James Harden trade rumors not a distraction, says Houston Rockets' coach Stephen Silas
Despite the uncertainty surrounding James Harden, the Houston Rockets have had a decent NBA preseason 2020-21, winning three out of their four games. They will begin their regular season with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 24th December.
James Harden played two out of the four preseason games, featuring in the Rockets’ consecutive victories over the San Antonio Spurs. Since his return, Harden has looked sharp and has reclaimed his role as the Houston Rockets’ primary ball handler.
With James Harden’s future still undecided, coach Stephen Silas recently claimed the reports based around Harden’s future are not a “distraction.” Instead, he said that Harden has looked committed since his arrival.
Many fans had criticized James Harden's behavior and questioned his late arrival to the Houston Rockets’ training camp. However, it appears as though the team and coach are happy with Harden's commitment and do not deem the uncertainty surrounding his future as a “distraction.”Published 20 Dec 2020, 02:08 IST