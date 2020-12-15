NBA News Roundup: Kyrie Irving clarifies 'pawns' comment, withdraws statements about not needing a coach in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are widely thought to be challengers for the NBA Championship this season. Kevin Durant will be returning from injury to team-up with fellow superstar Kyrie Irving, forming what should be one of the most feared offenses in the league.

The Nets have faced unwanted media attention for the past week, however, after Irving received a fine for not speaking to the press and calling them "pawns." On Monday, he reversed his intentions while discussing his team's season ahead.

NBA News Roundup: Kyrie Irving faces media after fine from the league

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving came under the media spotlight last week when he released a statement on Instagram, calling the press "pawns." The post was a reaction by Irving after the NBA fined both him and the Nets $25,000 when the point guard refused to speak to the media, which is written into every player's contract.

Kyrie Irving has faced a mixture of criticism from both members of the press and players, including former teammate Kevin Love, and it's not the first time the 28-year-old has had run-ins with the media. His tumultuous relationship with reporters is expected to continue into the new season, especially because the Nets are firm favorites in the East. Therefore, perhaps Irving was keen to restore some of the damage done when he decided to speak to the media for the first time on Monday.

Discussing his "pawns" comment, Kyrie Irving wanted to re-address the issue. Contrary to what most people thought he meant, Irving stated that the comment was in fact related to protecting his voice on the social media platform Instagram. It is plausible to believe that this was his intentions, but given the narrative of his post and his pre-existing relationship with the media, it may be difficult for some to believe.

Kyrie Irving clarified he didn't refer to the press as pawns. He was talking about protecting his voice on this platform. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 14, 2020

Going back on another comment he had made on Durant's podcast in September, Kyrie Irving praised new head coach Steve Nash. The All-Star had stated that he didn't really see the Nets having a head coach, presumably talking about Nash's inexperience. However, having witnessed Nash's coaching, Irving admitted he was wrong in his media appearance and said that he wanted to take back his comments.

Kyrie Irving says after being coached by Steve Nash for a few weeks: “I think I got to take back my comments from a few months ago.”



Irving is referring to saying on a podcast, “I don’t really see us having a head coach.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 14, 2020

Kyrie Irving's recent comments aren't the only reason his name has been in the news; he's also involved in NBA Trade Rumors. With all the focus on James Harden's future in Houston, the Nets were linked as a potential landing spot for the unhappy guard. To form a trade, Kyrie Irving was suggested as the trading piece, though Irving stated that he hasn't focused on the issue because players can't control what is said about them:

"I just want him to be happy and secure in who is he as a man first, and then as a basketball person. We as players don’t have control of rumors. James Harden is a great player. but we have to focus on us, what we have here.”

Regarding all the James Harden trade rumors – which he’s been linked in - Kyrie Irving says players can’t control that. He just wants Harden to be happy, but the #Nets are “just focused on us.” #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 14, 2020

Whether the rumors around a trade for Harden amount to anything remains to be seen. Kyrie Irving has stated his focus is on the season ahead with the Nets, and with the players they have, it wouldn't be surprising if Durant and Irving pick up another NBA Championship. Although his most recent appearance was positive, Irving may have to relent to his contract's obligations and rebuild his image to have the media on his and the Nets' side.