NBA News Roundup: LeBron James signs a two-year extension with the LA Lakers, league releases the schedule for the 2022-23 season, and more - August 18th, 2022

The NBA released its 2022-23 season schedule, and fans are rushing to predict their team's record. Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have 42 nationally televised games, and the next team on the list is LeBron James' LA Lakers with 39. The two teams played in last season's opening night and will do so this season as well.
Let's take a look at some news in the NBA world in the past 24 hours.
Several stars seen hooping together at UCLA
Players are hanging out together in the offseason, and several NBA stars were seen hooping at UCLA in the Rico Hines' pro runs.
Players included Steph Curry, Trae Young, Kevon Looney, Michael Porter Jr., Paskal Siakam, Cade Cunningham and Chris Boucher. Also playing were Damion Lee, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Christian Koloko and Scottie Barnes.
Young and Curry are franchise superstars while Kuzma, MPJ, Siakam, Barnes, and Cunningham are young studs.
NBA to feature "Rivals Week" in January in the upcoming 2022-23 season
The NBA released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, and it will feature something new called "Rivals Week." In that week, rival teams will be pitted against each other for consecutive games. The league will have 11 nationally televised games in a five-day span from January 24 to 28.
According to NBA Communications, the week will feature classic and budding rivalries between teams and players.
The games include the Battle of LA and the battle of New York along with three rematches from last year's playoffs, including the Eastern Conference finals. It will also have the 2019 NBA Finals rematch, the historic Lakers/Celtics rivalry, Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic and LaMelo Ball vs. Lonzo Ball. Also on top will be the Harden-Simmons saga with Nets and 76ers and lastly the newest rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies.
NBA not staging games on election day to promote voting
The NBA will not have games on election day this season to allow people to vote. It will host election-themed games called "civic engagement night," the night before election day. The concept is to encourage voting in the midterm elections and provide nonpartisan voting information to fans and viewers. Election Day is November 8, and there will be no games held that day.
Trae Young trained with superstar point guards Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving this week
Young budding point guard Trae Young spent a week with superstar point guards Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving.
Young is often compared to Curry because of his style of play and shooting and has admired the four-time champion on several occasions. Additionally, Irving is one of the league's best ball-handlers and finishers, so a little playing time with him will only make Young better. His teammate, Clint Capela, was also present at the workout.
LeBron James signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers
After much speculation over whether he will sign the extension, LeBron James has agreed to a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers. The deal can be worth up to $111 million if the salary cap rises in 2024. He has a player option for the final year, which aligns his contract with Anthony Davis', giving the Lakers flexibility to acquire more players.
His deal includes a 15% trade kicker and couldn't include a no-trade clause as he is signing an extension and not a new deal. He will be 38 before his current contract expires, so he could only sign a two-year extension. The "Over 38 rule" in the 2017 CBA doesn't allow players over the age of 38 to sign more than three-year deals.
