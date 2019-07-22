NBA News Roundup, Monday, 22nd July: Los Angeles Lakers complete surprise signing, Update on Tacko Fall's prospects of making the NBA and more

Will Tacko Fall find a way onto an NBA roster for the upcoming season?

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 22nd.

#1 Los Angeles Lakers sign Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo was a member of the Dallas Mavericks roster during the 18-19 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have focused on adding depth over the past two weeks, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting that the organization has completed a surprise deal for Kostas Antetokounmpo.

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

Antetokounmpo is expected to sign a two-way contract and the Greek youngster is expected to link up with his new teammates ahead of the Lakers' upcoming training camp.

The 21-year-old was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the last pick of the 2018 draft, although he was quickly sent to Dallas. Antetokounmpo made just two appearances for the Mavericks, totaling 11 minutes.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo is still rated as a promising raw talent, and the Lakers will be hoping that he can improve his skills in the G-League. An NBA call-up before the turn of the year appears unlikely, although Antetokounmpo may be handed an opportunity as the Lakers' schedule intensifies.

