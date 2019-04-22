×
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 22nd: Lakers Free Agency update, Suns prefer Ja Morant to Zion Williamson and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
22 Apr 2019

The Suns favor Ja Morant to Zion Williamson
The Suns favor Ja Morant to Zion Williamson

The first round of the 2019 playoffs is now nearing its conclusion, and the most exciting period of the basketball calendar is nearly upon us. The NBA draft is just two months away, while a number of the NBA's biggest free agents will soon indicate where they will be spending next season.

So, with plenty going on around the league, here is everything you need to know for Monday, April 22nd.

Jrue Holiday could be on the move this summer

Jrue Holiday could be traded away by the New Orleans Pelicans
Jrue Holiday could be traded away by the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing a major rebuild this summer. Julius Randle can opt out of his contract, while Anthony Davis is expected to be traded ahead of his 2020 free agency. Due to this, the Pelicans may look to move on some of their other more experienced players, and Sean Deveney of Sporting News is reporting that Jrue Holiday is attracting interest:

If the Pelicans don't trade Holiday, it will set up the team for an attempt at a fast turnaround rather than a long, slogging rebuild. League sources say the Suns are considered a top contender should Holiday be made available, the ideal fit for a team badly in need of a multifaceted veteran at the point.
But Orlando would have interest, too, as would Chicago - though Holiday's brother, Justin, did not have a sterling experience with the Bulls this season before being traded to the Grizzlies.

Holiday was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft, and he has spent the last six seasons with the Pelicans. This year, amid a season of turmoil, Holiday was the Pelicans' most consistent performer, averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Tags:
NBA Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers Kawhi Leonard Jrue Holiday NBA Players NBA Rumors
