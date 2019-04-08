NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 8th: Orlando Magic end playoff drought, Rockets set NBA record and more

Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012

After a long and tireless six months of basketball, the final week of the regular season is finally upon us. The 2019 playoffs will begin on Saturday and teams such as the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to end the Golden State Warriors' recent dominance.

However, while the West contenders are set, the final spot n the East is still up for grabs. The Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets are all still in with a chance to secure the final postseason berth, and all eyes will be on this battle during the final two games of the season.

Meanwhile, eliminated teams are gearing up for the upcoming NBA draft, and teams such as the Lakers and the Knicks are preparing to make offers for some of the NBA's most exciting free agents. So, as we enter the final week of the regular season, here is the latest news and rumors you need to know.

Orlando Magic End Postseason Drought

The Orlando Magic overcame the Boston Celtics to end their postseason drought

Entering March, the Orlando Magic looked set for another season of disappointment. However, the team has since rallied to win eight of their last ten games, and last nights 116-108 win over the Boston Celtics clinched Orlando's first playoff appearance since 2012.

It is the first time that the team has reached the postseason since Dwight Howard left for Los Angeles, and the teams latest win was fuelled by the trio of Terrence Ross, Nikola Vucevic, and Evan Fournier -- all of whom contributed at least 20 points.

The win leaves the Magic facing a difficult first-round matchup with either the Toronto Raptors or the Philadelphia 76ers, however, as the most in-form team in the league, the Magic will be confident of pulling off a first-round upset.

