NBA News Roundup, Monday, August 12th: New York Knicks complete surprise signing, Michael Beasley on the verge of Pistons move and more

Michael Beasley is set for a move to Detroit

The 2019-2020 NBA season is quickly approaching, and there is plenty of buzz surrounding the new campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers have successfully acquired a second All-Star in Anthony Davis, while the Clippers have emerged as a huge threat after adding two of the NBA's best two-way players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference continues to improve, and the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics head into the season with huge aspirations. It is also worth keeping an eye on the Toronto Raptors, who want to avoid losing their title without putting up at least some resistance.

At this point of the summer, most rosters are set heading into training camps, although further trades could yet materialize in the coming weeks. So, with plenty to look out for around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 12th.

#1 Marvin Bagley III withdraws from Team USA

Marvin Bagley III was considered for selection following an impressive showing for a USA Select team

Following an impressive performance against Team USA team last week, Marvin Bagley III was among the young players upgraded from the Select team to the senior squad.

The promotion offered Bagley the chance to impress Gregg Popovich ahead of the upcoming World Cup, although Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the young Sacramento star has ruled himself out of contention in order to focus on the upcoming NBA season.

Bagley III had played his way into contention for a frontcourt spot on the final 12-man roster that Team USA will field for the @FIBAWC in China but elected to step aside before the team reconvenes Tuesday in Los Angeles to keep the focus on next season with the Kings — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2019

Bagley was selected with the second overall pick by the Kings last summer and went on to average 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds during an impressive rookie season. While Team USA remain among the favorites for the upcoming tournament, Bagley joins a growing list of players that have ruled out representing Team USA. Among them are James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Love.

