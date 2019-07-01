×
NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 1st: Lakers favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving head to Brooklyn, Derrick Rose joins the Pistons and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
440   //    01 Jul 2019, 17:24 IST

Kevin Durant is leaving the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant is leaving the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets

Free Agency began last night, officially kicking off the most hectic period of the NBA calendar. 

While contracts cannot be officially signed until later this week, a number of significant stars around the NBA wasted no time in choosing where they will play during the 19-20 season. 

So, with plenty going on around the league, here are all the latest NBA news and rumours you need to know for July 1st.

Lakers leading the chase to sign Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard remains the NBA's most in-demand free agent
Kawhi Leonard remains the NBA's most in-demand free agent

While the majority of the NBA's big name free agents were snapped up last night, Kawhi Leonard lived up to his quiet reputation. The 27-year-old was happy to take the time to mull over his decision, although noted NBA insider Chris Broussard is reporting that the Lakers are the leading contenders to sign the two-time Finals MVP. The Lakers, who signed Anthony Davis recently, could get another superstar on their roster, which currently has only two people apart from AD- LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma.

The Raptors remain hopeful of bringing Leonard back to Toronto, and the Clippers also have the cap space after failing to make any major moves last night.

Broussard also states that the Lakers are interested in signing Leonard's Raptors teammate Danny Green, while Seth Curry and Rajon Rondo are being considered at point guard.

After failing to make any moves last night, Lakers fans can expect a busy 24 hours as the franchise makes moves to form a roster that can compete next season. The addition of a two-way player like Kawhi could make them serious contenders for the championship, and the city of Los Angeles has a lot to look forward to, should they snap up Leonard.

