×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 29th: JaVale McGee could be traded by the Lakers, Jeremy Lin's NBA future in doubt and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
78   //    29 Jul 2019, 17:43 IST

JaVale McGee has spent the past 12 months with the Los Angeles Lakers
JaVale McGee has spent the past 12 months with the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumours you need to know for July 29th.

JaVale McGee could be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite extending his deal earlier this summer, McGee may be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers
Despite extending his deal earlier this summer, McGee may be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers

JaVale McGee joined the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, and the veteran centre was a steady performer in his debut season, averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. McGee's performances were rewarded with a new two-year contract in free agency, although Bleacher Report believes that the 31-year-old could be offloaded in the coming months:

His contract is just two years for minimal money, so he could be easily be moved to a frontcourt-needy team like the Boston Celtics (though it's doubtful the Lakers would help them willingly) or Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers currently have a stacked frontcourt, and DeMarcus Cousins is expected to start at centre following his recent move. This could leave McGee with a limited role, and the Lakers are also alarmingly short on trade assets.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Jeremy Lin JaVale McGee NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News: JaVale McGee interested in extending Lakers stay
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 6th: Anthony Davis could leave the Lakers for the New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook/Paul George fallout and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, 22nd July: Los Angeles Lakers complete surprise signing, Update on Tacko Fall's prospects of making the NBA and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram to be traded for Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and other free agents won't consider Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 15th: Dwight Howard open to Lakers return, update on Bradley Beal's future and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 11th: Carmelo Anthony's Lakers move in doubt, Toronto Raptors not interested in rebuild and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup - Friday, July 19th: Update on the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Kyle Korver, JR Smith to the Bucks and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 7th: Russell Westbrook set to be traded, Toronto Raptors set for clearout and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 22nd: Lakers Free Agency update, Suns prefer Ja Morant to Zion Williamson and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 10th: LeBron James' Lakers future in doubt, Kevin Durant injury update and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us