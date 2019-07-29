NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 29th: JaVale McGee could be traded by the Lakers, Jeremy Lin's NBA future in doubt and more

JaVale McGee has spent the past 12 months with the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumours you need to know for July 29th.

JaVale McGee could be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite extending his deal earlier this summer, McGee may be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers

JaVale McGee joined the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, and the veteran centre was a steady performer in his debut season, averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. McGee's performances were rewarded with a new two-year contract in free agency, although Bleacher Report believes that the 31-year-old could be offloaded in the coming months:

His contract is just two years for minimal money, so he could be easily be moved to a frontcourt-needy team like the Boston Celtics (though it's doubtful the Lakers would help them willingly) or Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers currently have a stacked frontcourt, and DeMarcus Cousins is expected to start at centre following his recent move. This could leave McGee with a limited role, and the Lakers are also alarmingly short on trade assets.

