NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 6th: Anthony Davis could join the New York Knicks, DeMarcus Cousins set for return, and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 51 // 06 May 2019, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis is expected to exit the New Orleans Pelicans

The second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

A number of teams are preparing for potentially pivotal offseasons, and the upcoming NBA draft is just six weeks away. Meanwhile, a number of the league's leading stars continue to be linked with trades, and the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard will also hit free-agency in the coming weeks.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 6th.

The Knicks could move for Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks

After spending his entire seven-year NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis is expected to move on this summer. The 26-year-old tried to force a trade away from the Pelicans ahead of the February trade deadline, and while a move to the Lakers didn't happen, the Pelicans will feel pressured to trade their star asset ahead of his 2020 free agency.

The Lakers and Celtics have been widely reported as the two teams in contention to pull off a deal for the All-Star, although Matt Burke of Metro Bet is reporting that the Knicks could still emerge as contenders for Davis' signature:

There are bound to be more teams this summer that are interested in pulling off a Davis trade, in addition to the Lakers, including the Celtics and potentially the Bulls, Knicks, and even the Sixers.

If the Bulls or Knicks do not win the lottery and subsequently Zion Williamson then there will be immediate pressure to flip the pick for something bigger, particularly in New York if the team goes into a win-now scenario with Kevin Durant.

During the 18/19 season, Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, although he was frustrated as the Pelicans once again missed out on the postseason.

1 / 3 NEXT