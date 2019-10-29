NBA News Roundup, Monday, Oct 28: Rockets explored keeping Chris Paul before Russell Westbrook trade, Jimmy Butler set for Miami Heat debut and more

James Harden wanted the Rockets to keep Chris Paul

The first week of the 2019-20 NBA season is now in the books and there has already been plenty to get excited about. Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have made strong starts to the season, while unfancied teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to lose. Meanwhile, the era of the dynamic duos is well and truly here, with Dallas' young pairing of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis among those that have already made a huge impression.

While the action on the court is relentless, plenty could also happen off the court in the coming weeks with Carmelo Anthony among the free agents looking for a route back to the NBA. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for 28th October.

Jimmy Butler will make his Miami Heat debut on Tuesday night

Jimmy Butler is set to make his debut for the Heat after missing the first three games of the season

One of the most surprising moves of the 2019 offseason came when the Miami Heat emerged from nowhere to complete an unlikely sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. The 30-year-old had attracted interest from a number of the NBA's top teams, although Butler was eventually swayed by a successful meeting with the organization.

Butler has been absent for the Heat's opening three games after becoming a father for the first time, although head coach Eric Spoelstra has confirmed that the four-time All-Star will make his debut on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks:

He’s our guy. He’ll be playing. I’m not planning on resting him.

Butler missed out on All-Star selection last season following his move to a stacked Philadelphia team, however, he is expected to put up significant numbers as the focal point of Miami's offense.

