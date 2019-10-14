NBA News Roundup, Monday, October 14th: Tacko Fall's Celtics role revealed, Houston Rockets suffer significant injury setback and more

Tacko Fall will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Boston Celtics

The 2019-20 NBA season is just a week away, although plenty could still happen ahead of the opening night. The likes of Carmelo Anthony, Kenneth Faried, and J.R. Smith remain available as free agents, and it possible that at least one of them could find a new team in the next week.

Meanwhile, big names such as Bradley Beal and Chris Paul continue to be linked with trades, and it is possible that an ambitious team such as the Miami Heat could make a blockbuster move. So, with the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaching, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 14th

#3 Sacramento Kings willing to allow key duo reach free agency

The Kings are willing to let their influential duo hit free agency next summer

The Sacramento Kings enter the new season hoping to build on their promising 18-19 campaign, although the long-term futures of Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic are in doubt. The Kings have until Oct. 21 to re-sign Hield to a new extension, while the organization has until June to agree to an extension with Bogdanovic.

While the Kings would like to keep both players, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the organization is willing to let both players hit restricted free agency:

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, the Kings will let the free-agent market determine Hield’s value next summer.

Bogdanovic is likely to end up becoming a restricted free agent as well. after a big summer with the Serbian national team he could command more money as one of the best players in a weak free-agent class.

During the 18-19 season, Hield enjoyed a career-year, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic also impressed from the bench as he recorded 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest.

