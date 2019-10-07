NBA News Roundup, Monday, October 7th: Jimmy Butler was 'meant to play' for the Miami Heat, Tacko Fall impresses for the Boston Celtics and more

Jimmy Butler is set to make a big impression in Miami with the Heat

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching and several teams are hopeful of competing following a busy summer. The likes of the L.A. Clippers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers all strengthened over the offseason, while Golden State Warriors' current roster is a shadow of the one that guided them to five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, teams still have time to improve ahead of the new season, and seasoned veterans such as Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith remain available as free agents.

Meanwhile, a high profile trade could also be completed on the eve of the new season, and NBA fans have plenty to look forward to in the final weeks leading up to the new campaign. So, with plenty going on, here are all the latest NBA stories you need to know for October 7th.

#1 Erik Spoelstra believes Jimmy Butler was 'meant to play' for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat after finishing the 2018-19 season with the Sixers

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Miami Heat entered the summer aiming for a rebuild. The Heat completed the most surprising move of the summer as they managed an unlikely sign-and-trade deal for Jimmy Butler.

The four-time All-Star has made a positive impression since the Heat returned to training last week, and head coach Erik Spoelstra believes Butler is a perfect fit for Miami:

I think the fan base feels the same way we do about Jimmy. We just feel that he has Heat DNA, that he was meant to play here and meant to put on a Miami Heat uniform. He has a magnetic personality that the fan base is really going to enjoy and he’s a very good basketball player.

Butler spent much of the 2018-19 season with the Philadelphia 76ers following an early season trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over 55 regular season appearances, Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

