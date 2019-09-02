NBA News Roundup, Monday, September 2nd: Andre Roberson ready to make his comeback with the OKC Thunder, Team USA win World Cup opener and more

Andre Roberson is nearing his return for the Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA training camps will get underway later this month as the 2019-20 season draws ever closer. The 2019 offseason has been one of the busiest in recent history, and a number of teams have managed to put themselves in contention for the foreseeable future.

Among them is the Brooklyn Nets who added Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while the Los Angeles Clippers enter the season as the favorites after signing two of the NBA's best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Nevertheless, while much of the NBA focuses on incorporating their new signings, the likes of Kenneth Faried and Carmelo Anthony remain available as free agents.

Meanwhile, we could also see a playoff-hopeful team such as the Miami Heat or Detroit Pistons make a major trade in the weeks leading up to the new season.

So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 2nd.

Team USA wins World Cup opener against the Czech Republic

Team USA beat the Czech Republic in their opening Group E game

A historically weak Team USA entered the 2019 World Cup under a barrage of criticism after suffering a first defeat in 13 years against Australia. However, Team USA began their bid for a third straight title impressively as Gregg Popovich's side came away with an easy 88-67 win against Czech Republic.

Nevertheless, speaking after the game, Popovich noted that his team needed to make improvements over the next two weeks:

It was a very competitive game, physical, an opportunity to learn a lot. That's how we look at each of these games, to try to be the best team that we can be – and we've got a ways to go, but we are willing.

Donovan Mitchell led the team with 16 points, while Kemba Walker tallied 13 points and four assists. The USA will play again on Tuesday as they take on Turkey.

