NBA News Roundup, Monday, September 9th: Update on Miami's pursuit of a second-star, veteran eyes return to the NBA and more

Anderson Varejao wants a return to the NBA

With Team USA not displaying absolute authority at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, many basketball fans have already turned their attention towards the upcoming 2019-20 season. More than half of the leagues All-Star's swapped teams during a summer of drastic change and the Golden State Warriors' recent dominance looks to have come to a halt following the departures of Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Iguodala.

Teams around the NBA have been locked in an arms race to replace Steve Kerr's side as the dominant force, with the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers all making substantial moves. Meanwhile, teams such as the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are believed to be open to making a significant trade in the coming weeks, and a big name such as Steven Adams could be made available. So, with plenty going on ahead of the new NBA season, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 9th.

Miami Heat must release Kendrick Nunn to sign new players

Carmelo Anthony is among the stars that have been linked with a move to the Heat

After adding Jimmy Butler earlier this summer, the Miami Heat have been linked with several stars such as Carmelo Anthony as they look to get back into contention. However, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel is reporting that Miami must first release Kendrick Nunn due to a lack of cap space:

At the moment, there is only one way or the Heat to make a change to the roster and that would be to release Kendrick Nunn. The Heat, in fact, cannot even add a 15th player to the regular-season roster because of the cap crunch

Nunn was undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft but impressed with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He joined the Heat back in April and was named to the Summer League's First Team after producing a series of impressive performances.

