NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
65   //    20 Apr 2019, 16:34 IST

Kawhi Leonard's future is among the stories dominating today's headlines
The 2019 playoffs are now in full swing, and things are also heating up off the court. A number of eliminated teams are making moves to restructure their coaching set-up ahead of the 2019/20 season, while the upcoming NBA draft is creeping closer.

A number of stars around the league are also about to hit free agency, so with no shortage of stories around the NBA, here is everything you need to know for April 20th.

Lakers and Clippers battle it out for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is being linked to the Lakers and Clippers
Kawhi Leonard's future remains a major talking point around the NBA. As the league's quietest and most private star, Leonard has offered no hints as to where he will be playing basketball next season. However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers lead the pack to secure the 27-year-old's future:

One former player said Leonard’s teammates expect him to leave for Los Angeles after the season, although he didn’t specify which franchise. Outside of a few who suggest Leonard might choose the Lakers, it seems almost everyone around the league (dating back to last July) believe Leonard will join the Clippers instead.

After spending seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard was traded to the Raptors last summer. Kawhi had been widely expected to remain in San Antonio for the duration of his career, although an ongoing dispute between Leonard and the Spurs over his injury rehabilitation led to the Spurs trading him.

Leonard has excelled in his time with the Raptors, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. However, as a Los Angeles native, it appears that the small forward is set to return home this summer.

