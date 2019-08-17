NBA News Roundup, Saturday, August 17th: Joakim Noah to the Los Angeles Lakers, P.J. Tucker ruled out for Team USA and more

Joakim Noah is being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 offseason is slowly drawing to a close, although plenty could still happen in the weeks leading up to the start of the new campaign. Free agents such as Shaun Livingston and Jamal Crawford have yet to find a team for the upcoming campaign, while big names such as Bradley Beal, Kevin Love and Steven Adams could still complete high profile trades.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the lookout for a new center following the catastrophic injury to DeMarcus Cousins, and the franchise could make a big splash in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 17th.

Joakim Noah could replace DeMarcus Cousins

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finally end their title drought this season, although the team's plans for the upcoming campaign were hit earlier this week when DeMarcus Cousins was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a serious knee injury.

With Anthony Davis preferring to play at the four, the Lakers are left with just JaVale McGee at center, and the team is expected to bring in a new big ahead of the new campaign. The likes of Dwight Howard have been linked with a move, although NBC Sports is reporting that Joakim Noah is among the most likely options:

The name that bounced around as speculation at the Lakers practice facility (where Team USA practiced this week) was Joakim Noah. The veteran played solidly last season in Memphis...He would fit with their veteran mindset, if LeBron James signed off on bringing Noah in.

Noah is a two-time All-Star who spent the 18-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing from the bench, the 34-year-old averaged 7.1 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting.

