NBA News Roundup, Saturday, August 24th: Dwight Howard to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls star set for trade and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 65 // 24 Aug 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwight Howard is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019-20 NBA season doesn't tip-off until October, although basketball fans already have plenty to be excited about. Contending teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences have made substantial moves in free agency, and following the apparent demise of the Golden State Warriors, this season's title appears up for grabs.

Teams could also further improve over the coming weeks as the likes of Kevin Love may be made available for trade, while notable free agents such as Kenneth Faried and Carmelo Anthony are still looking for a home.

So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 24th.

Los Angeles Lakers to sign Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard spent the 2012-2013 season with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been searching for a new center over the past week after losing DeMarcus Cousins to a potentially season-ending knee injury. In their efforts to add depth at the five, the Lakers considered Joakim Noah, Dwight Howard, Marcin Gortat, and Marreese Speights, and ESPN is reporting that Howard will be the man to replace Cousins:

After completing a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dwight Howard will sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers that comes with a clear message, league sources told ESPN: Disrupt this team -- and you'll be gone.

Despite ongoing doubts over his attitude, ESPN's report highlights that Los Angeles management was impressed by Howard's physical condition, and eventually opted to pick him over Noah.

Howard previously played for the Lakers during the 2012-13 season, as the franchise wanted the then All-Star to eventually replace Kobe Bryant as the face of the team. However, the Atlanta native left for the Houston Rockets after just one underwhelming season.

1 / 3 NEXT