×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 20th: Chris Paul could join Miami Heat on one condition, Lakers feel 'played' by Kawhi Leonard and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    20 Jul 2019, 16:22 IST

Chris Paul recently joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the blockbuster trade for Paul George
Chris Paul recently joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the blockbuster trade for Paul George

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, teams have already started to look towards trades, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 20th.

Chris Paul could still head to the Miami Heat

Will Chris Paul start the 19-20 season with the Heat or Thunder?
Will Chris Paul start the 19-20 season with the Heat or Thunder?

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Chris Paul was set to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the start of the 19-20 season. However, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, an offseason trade remains possible as long as Paul is willing to decline the final year of his existing three-year-deal:

The other thing I heard was that it was basically if Chris (Paul) wanted to get traded to the Heat now, he would maybe have had to have been willing to decline his player option.

Paul has a player option on the final year of his deal worth $44.2 million. The 2021-22 season will be Paul's age-36 campaign, and the former All-Star is also set to earn more than $80 million over the next two years.

This puts the point guard among the NBA's top earners, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are believed to be keen to offload his contract as quickly as possible. However, if CP3 refuses to waive the final year of his deal, he could find himself in a mentorship role on a young OKC roster.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers Chris Paul Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, July 9th: Russell Westbrook wants to leave Oklahoma City for Miami, Lakers sign veteran guard and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, July 2nd: Kawhi Leonard heading to Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler joins the Miami Heat and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 18th: Chris Paul set to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tacko Fall could make Celtics roster and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 12th: Lakers set to appoint new head coach, D'Angelo Russell free-agency update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs with Lakers; KD, PG13 & CP3 re-sign with former teams
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: PG13 to OKC - 5 Biggest Losers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 4th: Kawhi Leonard could still join the Lakers, Grizzlies looking to trade Andre Iguodala and more
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George join Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 24th: Russell Westbrook's leadership criticized, Luke Walton wasn't fired by Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us