NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 6th: Anthony Davis could leave the Lakers for the New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook/Paul George fallout and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
06 Jul 2019, 19:27 IST

Anthony Davis will consider joining the New York Knicks next summer
Anthony Davis will consider joining the New York Knicks next summer

The NBA Free Agency period is now well underway, and while the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wasted no time in announcing their next destination, a number of notable names are available for the upcoming season.

However, Kawhi Leonard is finally off the market after deciding to join the Los Angeles Clippers last night, and the 2019-20 NBA season is gearing up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are all the latest news and rumours you need to know for July 6th.

Anthony Davis will consider the New York Knicks in free agency

Anthony Davis will link up with LeBron James this season
Anthony Davis will link up with LeBron James this season

When Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last month, many expected the big to spend the foreseeable future with the franchise. At 26, Davis has plenty of time to establish himself as one of the Lakers' best, whereas LeBron James also gave up his number 23 jersey in order to make his fellow All-Star comfortable.

However, according to a new report from Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, Davis will consider signing with the Knicks in free agency next summer:

The ’20 class is not nearly as star-studded as this summer, but there is a handful of intriguing names. The unrestricted list is led by Davis, who league sources say has vowed to explore free agency with the Knicks and the Lakers as his top two teams.

Before being drafted last month, Davis had spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans. While Davis attempted to push through a move to the Lakers last February, the Knicks were widely reported to be on the list of teams that he was willing to join this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
