NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 29th: New York Knicks and L.A. Clippers interested in DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson free agency update and more

DeMarcus Cousins is attracting interest from a number of teams around the NBA

The 2019 offseason is finally here, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for Saturday, June 29.

Golden State Warriors planning to offer Klay Thompson max deal

Klay Thompson appears set to remain with the Golden State Warriors

A number of teams were interested in meeting with Klay Thompson during free agency, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thompson is set to stay with the Golden State Warriors as the team prepares a max contract:

The Warriors are planning to offer All-Star guard Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million maximum contract when free agency opens, which is expected to accelerate the process of general manager Bob Myers and Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, quickly reaching a formal agreement.

Thompson was selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the 2011 draft, and the 29-year-old has won three championships with the team. Individually, Thompson has been among the NBA's most consistent players over the past six years and has made five All-Star appearances.

Thompson's tendency to make defensive stops coupled with his deadly range from beyond the arc make him an attractive free agent target, although Wojnarowski's report states that rival teams have ended their attempts to prise Thompson away from Golden State.

Despite suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the NBA Finals, the Warriors remain hopeful that Thompson will return to play a role next season.

