×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 8th: Kevin Durant may have played his last game for the Warriors, Paul Pierce questions LeBron James and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
150   //    08 Jun 2019, 15:36 IST

Did LeBron James make a mistake by signing for the Los Angeles Lakers last summer?
Did LeBron James make a mistake by signing for the Los Angeles Lakers last summer?

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie IrvingKawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 8th.

Kevin Durant urged to sit out the remainder of the playoffs

Kevin Durant has missed Golden State's last nine games
Kevin Durant has missed Golden State's last nine games

Kevin Durant was once again sidelined last night as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 2014 MVP has now missed nine straight games, and Dr. Alan Beyer, (medical director at Hoag Orthopaedic Institute in Southern California) has urged Durant to put his health before rushing back this season:

All [Durant] can do is go through the steps and be patient, which has to be so tough for him right now. But this isn't an injury you can rush. One, there's the chance of re-injury, you know, if he comes back on a still partially torn calf and then fully tears it. That would be a major injury. He's a free agent this year. He would really regret that.
At the end of the day, this injury is a matter of performance. Durant is a guy that needs absolutely optimal performance of his gastroc muscle (calf) to jump. It's not a play-through-it type deal. He can't do the things he needs to do to play. Again, it's entirely feasible that function just won't return in time to play in this series.

Durant is expected to leave the Warriors this summer, and he has attracted interest from the likes of the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Kevin Durant NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 10th: LeBron James' Lakers future in doubt, Kevin Durant injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 2nd: Kevin Durant to consider Nets in free agency, James Harden injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 7th: Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Warriors injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 1st: Chris Paul attracting interest from around the NBA, Golden State fearful of Raptors and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 23rd: Warriors expect Kevin Durant to leave, Porzingis rumor confirmed and more
RELATED STORY
LeBron James vs Kevin Durant: A complete comparison
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 5th: LeBron James unhappy in Los Angeles?, Houston takes Game 3, and more
RELATED STORY
Did Kevin Durant really ruin the NBA?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 9th: Kyrie Irving could join Lakers, Golden State prepared for Kevin Durant exit and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us