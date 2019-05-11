NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 11th: Anthony Davis could still join the Celtics, DeMarcus Cousins set for return and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST

Anthony Davis continues to be linked with the Boston Celtics

The NBA playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 11th.

Anthony Davis could join an Irving-less Celtics

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans

With Kyrie Irving looking increasingly unlikely to remain in Boston this summer, some have questioned whether Anthony Davis would be interested in a move to the Celtics. However, when assessing Boston's offseason plans, The Athletic's David Aldridge says that Davis could still be interested in joining Brad Stevens's team:

I've heard that Davis wouldn't completely rule out staying with the Celtics without Irving, but the odds of him re-upping in that scenario are significantly lower.

Davis requested a trade back in January, although the Pelicans refused to deal their franchise player to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant could remain with Golden State this summer

Kevin Durant is looking to win a third straight title

Ever since Kevin Durant was involved in an early season on-court bust-up with Draymond Green, most experts around the NBA have stated that Durant's departure this summer is an inevitability. But, Sam Amick of The Athletic believes that Golden State still have a decent shot at retaining their All-Star:

There’s a recent sense in Warriors circles that maybe he’ll think twice about joining them on this trek across the Bay Bridge, that this recent stretch of domination and fan appreciation might be the kind of thing that convinces him to – cue LeBron James’ personal motto that hasn’t exactly panned out in Laker Land.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have been backed to make big pushes to sign the 2014 MVP this summer.

