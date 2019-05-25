NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 25th: Kevin Durant hits out at critics, Kemba Walker's future in Charlotte in doubt and more

Kevin Durant believes he is still pivotal to the Golden State Warriors

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 25th.

Kemba Walker's All-NBA selection creates a major dilemma for the Hornets

Kemba Walker is eligible for one of the biggest contracts in NBA history

During the 18/19 season, Kemba Walker averaged 25.6 points, 4.4. rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Walker's performances were recognized on Thursday as he earned his first All-NBA selection - and the Hornets guard is now eligible for the five-year, $221 million "supermax" contract.

However, according to multiple reports, the Hornets are not convinced at putting all their resources into Walker, and Business Insider explains the general feeling in Charlotte:

The Hornets are in a tough position, as is Walker. The Hornets could offer Walker the supermax, but would also essentially be hand-cuffing themselves to an electric point guard who also might be better qualified as the second-best player on a contending team.

Further, Walker is 29 years old, undersized, and reliant on speed and agility. Typically, players like him don't age well. The thought of paying Walker an average of $44 million per year on a contract that would take him to 34 years old is unsavory to some.

If Walker was to exit the Hornets this summer, he is expected to draw interest from the Los Angeles Lakers.

