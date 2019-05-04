NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 4th: Kyrie Irving could stay in Boston, Lakers close to appointing a new head coach and more

After a somewhat modest showing in round one, the 2019 postseason is starting to kick into full gear. The Houston Rockets are embroiled in a bitter grudge series against a Warriors team looking to win a third consecutive championship, whereas the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks may need seven games to decide a winner.

Elsewhere, the annual NBA draft is less than two months away, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson -- who many experts have labelled as the most promising teenager to enter the NBA since LeBron James did back in 2003.

A number of upcoming free-agents such as Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant will also be up for grabs over the coming months, so, here are all latest news and rumors you need to know for May 4th.

Irving to remain in Boston?

Kyrie Irving's commitment to the Celtics has weakened as the season has progressed, and many have backed him to leave for New York during the offseason. However, according to Kevin O'Connor, Irving is set to stay in Boston:

I think what's going to happen has been pretty consistent all along. He is most likely to stay with the Boston Celtics. They're going to be in the running for Anthony Davis. But he's also going to weigh his other options.

And I think the other factor to consider though is the fact that Kevin Durant - in at least recent weeks maybe about the past month - the noise about him going to the Knicks has felt less certain. He also is going to consider the Knicks still, but I wouldn't rule out the Clippers or Nets for that matter.

I think with KD perhaps being a little less likely to go to the Knicks, that also applies to Kyrie. Because that was the appeal, them joining forces.

Irving has been with the Celtics since 2017, and he has this season averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

