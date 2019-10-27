NBA News Roundup, Saturday, Oct 26: Dwight Howard addresses his tough start to the season, Jamal Crawford to the Sixers and more

Dwight Howard believes he can help the Lakers despite making a limited impact through two games

The opening week of the 2019-20 NBA season is now well underway, and there are plenty of exciting games that will be played throughout the weekend. Later tonight, the impressive LA Clippers will be looking for a third straight win against the Phoenix Suns, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will also be in action tomorrow.

In addition to the action on the court, a number of playoff contenders around the league will be looking to make additions over the next few weeks. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for October 26th.

#1 Dwight Howard confident that he can make an impact with the Lakers despite a slow start

Dwight Howard has struggled during his first two appearances with the Los Angeles Lakers

After DeMarcus Cousins suffered a potentially season-ending injury over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to bring back Dwight Howard. Howard has featured from the bench during the Lakers' first two games of the season, averaging just 2.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old told The Athletic that he is confident that he can make an impact despite a slow start to the season:

"We’re a team from top to bottom. We have a lot of great pieces. I just want to make sure I do my job the best that I can do it, and I know if I do that, I’ll put my team in a great position - or our team in a great position to win."

Howard previously spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers, although the then All-Star opted to leave for the Houston Rockets after just one season. While Howard has yet to make good on his return, JaVale McGee has also had a poor start to the season, and the former Orlando Magic man could still force himself into Frank Vogel's starting lineup.

