NBA News Roundup, Saturday, September 14th: Skip Bayless says LeBron James is no longer a Top-10 NBA player, Shaun Livingston retires and more

LeBron's status as one of the NBA's best players has been questioned

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, although plenty could still happen before opening night. Veteran free agents such as Jamal Crawford, J.R. Smith, and Carmelo Anthony remain available, while the Miami Heat is known to be looking to add a second-star.

Upcoming training camps will allow teams to assess their current roster, and further moves are likely in the aftermath. So, with the potential for plenty to happen, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for September 14th.

Shaun Livingston announces his retirement from the NBA

Shaun Livingston featured for the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals

Over the past few weeks, Shaun Livingston has been linked with a move to the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, however, the 34-year-old took to his Instagram page to announce his retirement after 15 years in the NBA.

After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn't supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others.

Livingston was drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Clippers back in 2004 and went on to play for nine NBA teams during his lengthy career.

His most notable spell came with the Golden State Warriors, as he reached the NBA Finals in each of his five seasons with the team. Nevertheless, the shooting guard was waived by the Warriors earlier this summer as the team attempted to create cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell.

Livingston finishes his career averaging 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 833 career games.

