NBA News Roundup, Saturday, September 7th: DeMarcus Cousins could leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets sign veteran center and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 61 // 07 Sep 2019, 15:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nene is set to return to Houston following his departure back in June

Team USA will once again be in action today as they take on Greece at the World Cup, although most basketball fans are already focused on the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season. The likes of the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to replace the Golden State Warriors as the NBA's dominant force, and the new campaign could be the most competitive in recent memory.

The season is still just over six weeks away, although free agents such as Carmelo Anthony remain available, while big names such as Kevin Love could be traded. So, with the potential for plenty to happen in the coming weeks, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 7th.

Lakers could release DeMarcus Cousins ahead of the trade deadline

DeMarcus Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers' signing of DeMarcus Cousins was initially praised as one of the best moves of the 2019 off-season. However, the four-time All-Star has since suffered a serious knee injury that is likely to rule him out for the entire 2019-20 season, and Cousins has also made headlines due to a controversial incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Due to this, many have speculated that the Lakers may release the 29-year-old, and Luke Adams of HoopsRumors is reporting that Cousins could be waived ahead of the trade deadline:

While releasing Cousins now would create some added preseason roster flexibility, the Lakers won’t necessarily have to make this decision before the season begins waiving him in, say, January would still open up opportunities at or after the trade deadline.

Cousins hoped to attract a big payday in free agency after proving his fitness with the Golden State Warriors last season, but eventually joined the Lakers on a one-year $3.5 million deal. However, after being ruled out indefinitely with a torn ACL, the Lakers have signed Dwight Howard as a direct replacement.

1 / 3 NEXT