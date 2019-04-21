×
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 21st: LeBron James' commitment to Lakers called into question, Clippers hold an advantage over Lakers, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    21 Apr 2019, 17:19 IST

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

With the 2019 playoffs now well underway, NBA fans are already speculating on who will be the main challengers in a year's time. A number of high-profile stars will hit free agency this summer, and there are plenty of rumors regarding where the league's top stars will land.

NBA teams are also preparing for the upcoming draft, so here are all the latest news and rumors for April 21st.

Is LeBron James unhappy at the Lakers?

The Lakers failed to qualify for the postseason despite the addition of James
After opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a long term deal. The addition of the NBA's best player was expected to propel the Lakers into contention, however, the team finished the season outside the playoffs with a disappointing 37-45 record.

Since the season's conclusion, both Magic Johnson and Luke Walton have exited the team, and Metro Sports' Matt Burke believes that James may want out of the Lakers:

If the Lakers go a few more weeks without a hire to the head coach spot, expect a new round of LeBron trade rumors to heat up.
The conventional wisdom is that Buss is going to hire a pro-LeBron coach and executive but Buss could opt to play a wait-and-see game. What this will come down to is how much power Buss wants to cede to LeBron.
If she is not willing to bring in a Ty Lue or Monty Williams, then there will be even further trouble at Staples Center. LeBron could actually wind up asking to get out of LA.

James finished his debut season in LA averaging 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game -- although Jeanie Buss reportedly considered trading LeBron ahead of the February trade deadline.

