NBA News Roundup, Sunday, August 11th: Bradley Beal and John Wall could be traded to the Miami Heat, Team USA brings in Derrick White and more

Bradley Beal and John Wall continue to be linked with a move to the Miami Heat

The 2019-2020 NBA schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow, although opening night is still almost six weeks away. The league has already experienced a historic amount of changes in free agency, and further moves could take place before what has the potential to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent history.

All-Star caliber players including Kevin Love and Bradley Beal continue to be linked with a trade, while a number of veteran free agents remain available. So, with the potential for plenty to happen in the coming weeks, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 10th.

Changes made to Team USA roster

Derrick White has earned the opportunity to impress Gregg Popovich ahead of the upcoming World Cup

Team USA continued preparations for their upcoming World Cup campaign on Friday night as Gregg Popovich's men defeated a Select USA Team 97-78.

While Team USA looked impressive throughout the routine win, Derrick White and Marvin Bagley III managed to impress for the Select team, and the young duo will replace Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo on the senior roster.

ESPN is also reporting that a number of senior stars are doubts heading into next week due to recurring injury issues:

The team now has 17 players on the roster, with injured guards Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Marcus Smart (calf) to be reexamined early next week. There probably will be another cut before next weekend.

Popovich will trim down his roster to just 12 players ahead of the World Cup's start on September 1st.

White centers the camp following a season that he averaged 9.9 points and 5.0 assists per game. Meanwhile, Bagley III averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds during his debut season in Sacramento.

