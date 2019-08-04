NBA News Roundup: Sunday, August 4th: Oklahoma City Thunder star planning exit, Draymond Green signs new long term deal with the Warriors and more

Draymond Green has committed his future to the Golden State Warriors

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 campaign is gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and we could still see plenty of trades ahead of opening night. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 4th.

#1 Danilo Gallinari is already planning for a future after the Thunder

Danilo Gallinari has spent the past two campaigns with the Clippers

Danilo Gallinari joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the deal that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Italian is expected to play a big role for the rebuilding franchise during the 19-20 season. However, it appears that the Italian is already planning for a future away from Oklahoma City:

Next summer, when I will become free agent, I will privilege a team that can fight for the NBA Finals. I won’t chase money, but the chance to play for the title. NBA taught me to be a more selfish player on the court but I have not really succeeded yet.

Before his trade to OKC, Gallinari enjoyed the best 18 months of his career with the Clippers. The 18-19 season was particularly strong, as the 30-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. As an impending free agent, it appears that the veteran is prioritizing a championship, and the Thunder won’t be able to provide him with that platform after entering a rebuild earlier this summer.

