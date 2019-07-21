NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 21st: Steven Adams and Serge Ibaka could be traded, Kyle Korver makes free agency decision and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 21 Jul 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Steven Adams leave the Oklahoma City Thunder?

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, teams have already started to look towards trades, and several major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 21st.

Four teams could be interested in signing Steven Adams and Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka was impressive as the Raptors topped the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals

After a hectic start to free agency, many teams around the league appear content with their roster for the upcoming season. However, big moves are still possible as the season progresses, and Metro Bet is reporting that Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams could attract interest from at least four teams:

Look for OKC's Steven Adams and Toronto's Serge Ibaka to be two of the more coveted players around the trade deadline, and you can bet that the Celtics, Heat, Spurs and Mavericks will be four of the teams eyeing those players.

Ibaka has spent the past 18 months with the Toronto Raptors, and the 29-year-old played a big role in their championship-winning season. Over 24 postseason appearances, Ibaka averaged 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Adams has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has played an integral part in Billy Donovan's team. During the 18-19 season, Adams averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, although the Thunder are believed to be keen to offload the final two years of his expensive contract.

1 / 3 NEXT