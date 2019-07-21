×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 21st: Steven Adams and Serge Ibaka could be traded, Kyle Korver makes free agency decision and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
38   //    21 Jul 2019, 16:25 IST

Will Steven Adams leave the Oklahoma City Thunder?
Will Steven Adams leave the Oklahoma City Thunder?

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, teams have already started to look towards trades, and several major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 21st.

Four teams could be interested in signing Steven Adams and Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka was impressive as the Raptors topped the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals
Serge Ibaka was impressive as the Raptors topped the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals

After a hectic start to free agency, many teams around the league appear content with their roster for the upcoming season. However, big moves are still possible as the season progresses, and Metro Bet is reporting that Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams could attract interest from at least four teams:

Look for OKC's Steven Adams and Toronto's Serge Ibaka to be two of the more coveted players around the trade deadline, and you can bet that the Celtics, Heat, Spurs and Mavericks will be four of the teams eyeing those players.

Ibaka has spent the past 18 months with the Toronto Raptors, and the 29-year-old played a big role in their championship-winning season. Over 24 postseason appearances, Ibaka averaged 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Adams has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has played an integral part in Billy Donovan's team. During the 18-19 season, Adams averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, although the Thunder are believed to be keen to offload the final two years of his expensive contract.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors Anthony Davis Serge Ibaka NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 7th: Russell Westbrook set to be traded, Toronto Raptors set for clearout and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, July 10th: Russell Westbrook trade update, Sixers interested in veteran free agent and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 11th: Carmelo Anthony's Lakers move in doubt, Toronto Raptors not interested in rebuild and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup - Friday, July 19th: Update on the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Kyle Korver, JR Smith to the Bucks and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, July 5th: Why Kevin Durant left Golden State, Kawhi Leonard could make free agency decision today and more
RELATED STORY
L.A. Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard to snub Los Angeles for Toronto, Kyle Korver is a target and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, June 20th: Oklahoma City Thunder open to major trade, Khris Middleton update and more
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder Rumours: Steven Adams Celtics trade update, Jodie Meeks is a free agent target and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in signing Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us