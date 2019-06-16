×
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 16th: Clint Capela to join Celtics or Nets, Anthony Davis heads to Los Angeles and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
70   //    16 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST

Anthony Davis is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers
The 2019 offseason is quickly approaching and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Lakers, Thunder, and Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season.

On that note, here are all the latest NBA rumors and news you need to know for June 16th.

Anthony Davis to join the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally agreed a deal to sign Anthony Davis
The Anthony Davis trade saga looked destined to drag on for most of the summer, however, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Davis will join the Lakers in a huge trade that will send three players and a trio of first-round draft picks to New Orleans:

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN.
Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA.

Davis was drafted by the Pelicans back in 2012, and he quickly became the main man in New Orleans. However, with just a year remaining on his current deal, the front office had little option but to trade the 26-year-old, and Davis will now form a formidable All-Star pairing with LeBron James.

Tags:
NBA Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Clint Capela NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
