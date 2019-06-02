×
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 2nd: Lakers among contenders to sign James Harden, top draft prospect to undergo surgery and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
143   //    02 Jun 2019, 18:02 IST

James Harden is being linked with a move away from the Houston Rockets
James Harden is being linked with a move away from the Houston Rockets

The NBA Finals are finally here, and Toronto's surprise Game 1 win over the Warriors is currently the talk of the basketball world. Yet, with the summer quickly approaching, there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for June 2nd.

Kemba Walker hints at Hornets stay

Kemba Walker is eligible for a supermax deal this summer
Kemba Walker is eligible for a supermax deal this summer

Kemba Walker will become a free-agent this summer, and following the Charlotte Hornets' failure to make the playoffs, the point guard has been linked with a move to the likes of the Lakers. However, during a recent interview with The Athletic, Walker expressed his desire to stay in Charlotte:

Charlotte’s definitely my first priority. That’s where I’ve been for eight years and that’s all I know. Not many people get a chance to play for one NBA team throughout their career. When I go on my Instagram, I see, ‘Kemba leave! Kemba get out of Charlotte!’ People don’t understand, when they say you need to go ‘here’ and win, that winning is not guaranteed anywhere.
Charlotte is my home, man. I’ve been there for eight years and it’s been the most amazing eight years of my life. My family, they love it. The fans love me. The organization has been great and gave me my opportunity.
A lot of people didn’t think I was going to become the player I am today, so I have to have that love for Charlotte and that is definitely the team I want to be with, for sure.

During the 18-19 season, Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Tags:
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers James Harden NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
