NBA News Roundup, Sunday, June 30th: Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant to link up in Los Angeles or New York, Derrick Rose to the Pistons, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    30 Jun 2019, 14:30 IST

Kevin Durant is attracting plenty of interest heading into free agency
The 2019 offseason is finally here, with free agency set to begin this evening. This year's free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will be fielding offers from around the NBA.

With the Golden State Warriors' dominance seemingly at an end, a number of teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets will be attempting to pull off huge moves that can propel them into contention for the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season.

So, ahead of one of the most exciting days on the basketball calendar, here are all the latest rumors and news you need to know.

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant could team up for the Knicks or Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are viewed as the NBA's most in-demand free agents
NBA teams have been lining up to sign Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard over the past few months, although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne are reporting that the superstar duo could in fact end up on the same team:

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing scenarios that could include a future with them playing together, league sources told ESPN. For now, there are two clear possibilities for the All-NBA forwards to sign into the same franchise -- the LA Clippers and New York Knicks.

Leonard and Durant are among the NBA's biggest stars, and the addition of both players would immediately transform the Clippers or Knicks into one of the NBA's best teams. Durant is expected to miss the entire 19-20 season with an Achilles tear, although it appears that teams are still willing to offer the 30-year-old a max deal.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers New York Knicks Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
