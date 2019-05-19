×
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 19th: Lakers target All-Star duo, Teams hesitant to sign Kyrie Irving and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
83   //    19 May 2019, 16:04 IST

Bradley Beal is being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
Bradley Beal is being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

With the NBA Finals now well underway, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 19th.

The Lakers are interested in Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry

Could Kyle Lowry join the Lakers?
Could Kyle Lowry join the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are understood to be looking to pair LeBron James with a second All-Star this summer, and according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, the Lakers are monitoring both Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowry:

The Lakers have other players they're targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.
There's also interest in point guard Kyle Lowry, who could be available if the Raptors lose Kawhi Leonard in free agency. Because of Lowry's age (33) and contract ($33 million for next season), the Lakers could bring him in for a relatively limited outgoing package.

Both Beal and Lowry were named All-Star's during the 18/19 season, and the addition of either player is likely to signal the end of Lonzo Ball's time in Los Angeles.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kyrie Irving Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
